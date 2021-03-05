STONINGTON — Stonington High's Dorian White scored a career-high 28 points, but the Bears lost to St. Bernard, 86-83, in an ECC South Division boys basketball game Thursday night.
White, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, made three 3-pointers and was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line. The previous career-high for the junior was 23 points in a loss to Waterford last season. White also had seven rebounds.
Stonington trailed 47-38 at halftime and 62-54 after three quarters. The Bears scored 29 points in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome the deficit.
Alex Tobiassen contributed 19 points and five rebounds. Cam Hinchey made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
Nate Cyr contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Cole DeVoe finished with eight assists and six rebounds. Wynn Hammond also had eight points and six assists.
St. Bernard (2-2) made 12 3-pointers in the game. Walter Baillargeon made seven 3s and finished with 31 points for the Saints.
Frank Pacheco scored 21.
Stonington (0-6) next hosts Waterford on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.