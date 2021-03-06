STONINGTON — Stonington High's Dorian White scored 25 points and the Bears defeated Waterford, 70-64, in an ECC South Division boys basketball game Saturday.
It was the first win of the season for Stonington (1-6, 1-6 ECC South). Waterford dropped to 4-3, 4-3.
White made four 3-pointers and scored 14 of his points in the second half. He also had four steals in the victory. White has now scored 20 or more points in consecutive games.
Stonington led 38-24 at the half.
Cam Hinchey hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points for the Bears. Alex Tobiassen added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Nate Cyr had nine points and nine boards.
Trevor D'Amico led Waterford with 22 points.
Stonington next travels to Ledyard on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
