KILLINGLY — Stonington High outscored Killingly by 12 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-50 victory Saturday night in an ECC Division III boys basketball game.
Stonington led 44-40 after three quarters, but outscored Killingly 22-10 in the final quarter to earn the win, the team's sixth straight.
Dorian White finished with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Bears (10-3, 5-0 ECC Division III). White was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Luke Lowry matched his career high with 18 points, and Sam Montalto scored eight. Nate Cyr contributed 14 rebounds.
Yianni Baribeau led Killingly (7-8, 3-3) with 26 points.
Stonington next hosts Griswold on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
