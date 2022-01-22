STONINGTON — Dorian White and Cam Hinchey scored 18 points each as Stonington High downed Old Saybrook, 80-63, in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.
White added four rebounds and six assists. Hinchey made four 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds.
Stonington scored 32 points in the first quarter to take a 16-point lead. The Bears led 50-29 at the half.
Nate Cyr contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Luke Lowry chipped in 12 points.
Aaron Tolue scored a game-high 30 points for Old Saybrook (5-3).
Stonington (6-3), which has won three of its last four games, next travels to Lyman Memorial on Tuesday. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
