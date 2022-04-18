STONINGTON — As the youngest of three talented White brothers who has passed through Stonington High athletic programs, Dorian White has always impressed others with his potential.
And after showing glimpses of that as an underclassman in a career beset by injuries, sport switches and COVID-19, White blossomed into an All-State basketball performer as a senior.
White's all-around ability led Stonington to 19 wins, a 15-game winning streak and the Bears' first ECC basketball tournament championship this season. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals to command CIAC Division III All-State and ECC Division III first-team honors.
"This season, Dorian put it all together," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "Everyone has seen him grow up and show signs of big things that were in his future and he put it all together."
White hit a pair of game-winning shots during Stonington's 15-game winning streak. The Bears (19-4) lost only to larger-school playoff teams in Westerly, New London and St. Bernard during the regular season before embarking on the run that included a victory in the ECC Division II final over Windham, the CIAC Division V state champion, and ended with a CIAC state tourney second-round loss to New London.
White averaged 17 points per game as a junior in 2020-21, when Stonington went 2-11 against ECC large schools in a COVID-arranged Southern Division. This year, Stonington played in ECC Division III. The team and White prospered. The Bears featured all but one senior on the varsity, and White was the clear leader.
"His biggest improvement was confidence," Wosencroft said. "He's played in the past with older guys and perhaps felt he had to wait his turn to be the leader. This year he felt like he had to lead. He wasn't afraid of the opportunity and the moment. His ball-handling improved. He bought into making other guys better and in turn it made scoring come easier to him. "
White joined senior teammate Nate Cyr on the ECC Division III first team. Cyr, a 6-3 senior power forward, hit 45 3-pointers and averaged 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.
The latter statistic was most pleasing to Wosencroft.
"Nate worked though the process of 'where do I fit in?'" Wosencroft said. "He always had the outside shooting, but I asked him to do a little more rebounding. Doing the tough inside work did more to help us win."
Stonington senior guard Cam Hinchey made ECC Division III honorable mention, which is the equivalent of second team. Hinchey averaged 12.2 points a game and led the team with 49 3-pointers. His 19-point effort (five 3-pointers) earned him ECC tournament most outstanding player honors in the Bears' 65-62 triumph over Windham in the title game at Mohegan Sun.
Stonington 6-5 senior center Sam Montalto also made ECC honorable mention after averaging 10.2 points and 6.1 rebound. The All-State soccer player displayed outstanding leaping ability, resulting in a number of dunks and blocked shots.
"Hinchey's shooting is unbelieavable, but he can also get to the rim," Wosencroft said. "Sam had the scholarship but never rested on that laurel, which is a compliment to his character. He was a huge lift to the program."
Senior starting guard Wynn Hammond, who led the Bears in steals (53) and was second in assists (3.6 per game), was Stonington's scholar athlete. Senior reserve guard Drew Johnson made the ECC sportsmanship team.
The 2021-22 season ranks as one of the best in recent Stonington basketball history.
"I knew we'd be good," Wosencroft said. "What was most important was it was a very fun group to coach. It raises the experience to a different level when you have fun, practice hard and love each other. It wasn't hard coaching these guys. I'm proud of what they accomplished."
