HARTFORD — Dorian White scored on a contested layup with 5.8 seconds remaining to lift Stonington High past Sports and Medical Science Academy, 69-68, in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night.
SMSA had scored with 12.2 seconds left after intercepting a Stonington pass to take a 68-67 lead. Stonington called timeout with 10.5 seconds remaining, but had to go the length of the floor.
White caught a pass just past midcourt from Wynn Hammond and drove to the basket for the winning score. SMSA did get off a 3-pointer at the buzzer that missed.
White finished with 32 points, matching his career high that he put up in an overtime loss to St. Bernard on Jan. 18. White, who is averaging 19.4 points a game, also had seven rebounds and five assists.
Stonington, which has won 12 straight games, opened an 11-point lead, 23-12, at the end of the first quarter. But SMSA scored 23 points in the second quarter to lead 35-31 at halftime. Stonington led 49-47 after three quarters.
Cam Hinchey added 16 points and four assists for the Bears. Sam Montalto finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Nate Cyr had nine points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
SMSA dropped to 16-3. Stonington (16-3) will begin play in the ECC Division II tournament next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
