NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High will host O'Brien Tech of Ansonia in the first round of the Division V state boys basketball tournament on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler is seeded 15th; O'Brien Tech is No. 18. Wheeler is playing in the state tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Seedings are based on regular-season records. The Lions were 10-10 during the regular season and are 11-11 overall after going 1-1 in the ECC Division II tournament.
The Condors play in the Connecticut Technical Conference and finished 9-11 in the regular season. They did not qualify for the CTC tournament.
The winner of Monday's game will play at No. 2 Bullard Havens on Wednesday. Bullard Havens (16-3) received a first-round bye. Old Lyme (19-1) is the top seed.
There are 24 teams in the tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
