NORTH STONINGTON — Plainfield scored 40 points in the first half and downed Wheeler High, 63-38, in an ECC North Division boys basketball game Saturday,
Plainfield (7-2, 7-2 ECC North) led 40-13 at the half.
Nick Larkin and Sam Taylor were the top scorers for Wheeler with eight points each. Larkin led the team in rebounding with six.
Kyle Kessler and Deondre Bransford scored six points each.
Elijah Brady finished with 14 for Plainfield.
Wheeler closes the regular-season on Monday hosting Lyman Memorial at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
