PUTNAM — Kyle Kessler scored 22 points and Zane Brewer finished with 11 as Wheeler High beat Putnam, 53-50, in an ECC Division IV boys basketball game on Saturday.
Wheeler led by six points, 41-35, after the third quarter. Putnam (5-3, 1-2 ECC Division IV) did cut the lead to 3 points in the final seconds, but could no overcome the deficit.
Wheeler led 18-10 after the first quarter but trailed 24-23 at the half.
"I think the first quarter everything in our offense was rolling, but in the second quarter we started taking quick shots. They got some long rebounds and were able to break out get to the basket," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "We have to be smarter in our offense.
"In the third quarter, we really executed. Their big man got in foul trouble and we were able to attack the rim. We found a way to win."
Kyle Montigny led the Lions in rebound with nine and also added six points. Keith Zardies contributed seven points, four assists and four steals.
Wheeler (4-3, 3-0) next hosts Grasso Tech on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
