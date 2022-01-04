NORTH STONINGTON — Zane Brewer scored 17 points and Keith Zardies finished with 15 as Wheeler High got past Putnam, 54-51, in an ECC Divison IV boys basketball game Monday night.
Wheeler led 32-24 at the half, but Putnam came back to tie the game in the first two minutes of the third quarter. After that it was close to the end.
Assistant coach Keyokah Mars-Garrick said the team's defense was the difference in the game. She was filling in for head coach Neal Cobleigh, who missed the game due to illness.
"We just had a lot of perseverance on defense," Mars-Garrick said. "Guys came off the bench and contributed. Jason Krysiewicz drew two huge charges."
Mars-Garrick said the Lions played mostly man-to-man defense.
For Zardies, the 15 points was nearly double his season average of 8.5 per game. Zardies also had seven steals and four assists.
"He just played outside himself," Mars-Garrick said.
Deondre Bransford led the Lions in rebounds with nine and also scored nine points.
Putnam dropped to 1-5, 1-1 ECC Division IV.
Wheeler (3-3, 2-0) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.