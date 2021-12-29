GROTON — Grasso Tech outscored Wheeler by 12 points in the fourth quarter to capture the Grasso Tech Holiday Tournament title with a 69-56 boys basketball win against the Lions Wednesday night.
Wheeler only trailed, 52-51, heading into the fourth quarter. But Grasso outscored the Lions, 17-5, in the final quarter.
Kyle Kessler and Zane Brewer scored 19 points each for Wheeler. Kessler hit three 3-pointers and Brewer made a pair.
Deondre Bransford finished with nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Brewer was named to the all-tournament team and Wheeler's Wyatt Elliott received the Charlie Miller Sportsmanship Award.
Julius Goode led Grasso (2-2) with 21 points.
Wheeler (2-3) next hosts Putnam on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
