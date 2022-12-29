GROTON — East Haven pulled away in the second half to defeat the Wheeler High boys basketball team, 56-42, on Thursday in the Grasso Tech Holiday Classic's consolation game.
Wheeler trailed 28-24 at halftime but scored just 18 points, nine in each of the third and fourth quarters, the rest of the contest.
"We just have to value our possessions a little bit better on offense and then get a stop," Lions coach Stephen Bailey said. "We worked hard on the defensive end. We just have to work smarter on the offensive end and really value those possessions."
Deondre Bransford led the Lions (2-3) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Zane Brewer added 10 points and six boards, and Kyle Kessler contributed eight points and four assists.
Angelo D'Amato hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Yellowjackets (4-2).
"We knew coming in he was a shooter but he really shot the lights out," Bailey said.
Wheeler next plays at Tourtellotte on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"In December we played three playoff-contention teams," Bailey said. "We're very battle tested and I look forward to our January schedule and to see what we've learned from that."
— Ken Sorensen
