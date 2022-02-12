LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial turned back Wheeler High, 48-45, in an ECC Division IV boys basketball game Friday night.
Wheeler was without one starter and lost a second starter, Deondre Bransford, to a shoulder injury in the third quarter.
Wheeler trailed 26-22 at the half and 38-32 after three quarters. The Lions trailed by 10 with 58 seconds left, but reduced the deficit to three points and had an open shot with seven seconds remaining that missed.
Kyler Kessler led the Lions in scoring with 20 points and also contributed five rebounds. Zane Brewer finished with 15 points with seven rebounds and three 3-pointers.
Bransford finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds before leaving the game.
Lyman moved to 2-15, 1-5 Division IV. Wheeler (8-9, 4-3) next travels to Montville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.