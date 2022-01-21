NORTH STONINGTON — Zane Brewer scored 21 points and Deondre Bransford added 20 as Wheeler High defeated Ellis Tech, 65-49, in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night.
Wheeler (8-3) has won six straight and the victory qualified them for the state tournament. Bransford finished with 11 rebounds and Brewer, who hit three 3-pointers, had seven.
Wheeler led 26-19 at the half and outscored Ellis Tech 24-13 in the third quarter to take a 50-32 lead.
"We had a little bit more defensive pressure and we got some runouts i the third quarter," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said. "We are happy to get in states, but the schedule gets a lot tougher."
Brewer scored nine of his 21 points in the third quarter. Kyle Kessler finished with 18 points and five assists. Wyatt Elliott also contributed eight rebounds.
Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
