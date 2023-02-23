NORTH STONINGTON — Four Wheeler High players scored in double figures and the Lions topped Montville, 63-53, in the quarterfinals of the ECC Division II boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
No. 2 Wheeler will face No. 3 Killingly in the semifinals on Saturday at Waterford at 11 a.m. Killingly defeated Stonington, 86-73, on Thursday.
No. 1 Griswold beat No. 8 Putnam, 69-61, and No. 4 Bacon Academy defeated No. 5 Lyman Memorial, 47-38, in the other two quarterfinal games. Griswold and Bacon will play on Saturday in the semifinals at 1 p.m. at Waterford.
The semifinal winners will advance to the title game on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena at 6 p.m.
"When we can get four guys in double figures and six guys in the book, that's huge," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "That is the team aspect we've been trying to preach. You can't key on one person. We like the extra pass."
Zane Brewer led the Lions in scoring with 18 points and contributed eight rebounds. He also had five assists. Deondre Bansford finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Kyle Kessler made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Keith Zardies scored 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and had five assists.
Wheeler (16-5) led 30-24 at the half and 43-34 at the end of three quarters.
Killingly has one of the top players in the league in Yianni Baribeau. Wheeler lost to Killingy, 54-36, on Dec. 22.
"We had one bad quarter, the third, when we gave up 23 points. We were leading at the half," Bailey said. "We are going to try and play our best basketball to get to the Sun."
Montville dropped to 9-12.
— Keith Kimberlin
