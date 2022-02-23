NORTH STONINGTON — Kyle Kessler and Keith Zardies combined for 30 points as Wheeler High topped Tourtellotte, 43-35, in a play-in round game in the ECC Division II boys basketball tournament Wednesday night.
Kessler finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Zardies made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points.
Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said the Lions played well on the defensive end.
"We played some really good man-to-man pressure defense," Cobleigh said. "Our help side [defense] is getting better. And we were able to rebound. Kessler and Zardies were on their game tonight."
Eighth-seeded Wheeler led 21-14 at the half and 29-24 at the end of three quarters.
"Garrett Lenihan hit a big three in the fourth quarter. They had cut the lead to five," Cobleigh said.
Wyatt Elliott came off the bench to grab 15 rebounds for the Lions.
No. 9 Tourtellotte dropped to 7-12. Wheeler (9-12) next travels to No. 1 Stonington on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Wheeler played the game without leader scorer Zane Brewer (16.5 points per game). Deondre Bransford the team's top rebounder at 11.1 per game also did not play. Both players are injured.
— Keith Kimberlin
