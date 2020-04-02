WESTERLY — For Westerly High's Chas Morgan, college basketball has always been a part of the plan.
"Ever since I was young I knew basketball was going to be a big part of my life," said Morgan, a 6-foot-2 senior. "I always wanted to develop and play at the next level."
Morgan will get that opportunity next season at CCRI-Warwick.
The Knights have enjoyed much success on the junior college level. They won the Region XXI championship this season, qualifying for the NJCAA championships, where they went 0-2.
Many players over the years have later transferred to Division I, II and III programs.
The team is coached by Rick Harris, a former highly successful coach at Cranston East.
"It's good basketball. I would be going there for academics and it's affordable. I knew for a couple of weeks that I wanted to go there," Morgan said.
Morgan averaged 18.2 points a game this season and surpassed 1,000 for his career. He will be a guard on the collegiate level.
"I know they have four of their guards leaving," Morgan said. "I have no guarantee of playing time, but I am confident I'm going to go there and play a lot. The goal is to definitely develop as a player and transfer out after a year or two. I want to help bring more wins and championships to the school."
Morgan will try to build on his strengths and improve his game.
"I think I can definitely bring offense to the table. The past year I've worked on getting to the hoop and getting stronger. I want to be an aggressive player," Morgan said. "I think I need to work on my speed and my ball-handling, especially if I control the ball more."
Morgan said he did have some interest from D-II schools but none that resulted in a scholarship offer. He said a number of D-III schools reached out during his time at Westerly, but he felt CCRI was the right move now.
Morgan is in the Running Start program, which allows him to take classes at CCRI while still attending Westerly.
"I take all my classes through CCRI now and I go up there two days a week," Morgan said. "I'm up there all the time. I know a lot of kids on the team and I know the coach very well."
Bereket Janat, who played with Morgan at Westerly, and Luke Fusaro, who played at Chariho, were on the CCRI team this season.
Morgan said he has learned a lot during his four years as a Bulldog.
"I've learned it's not easy to be recruited. I've learned you have to work for everything and nothing is handed to you. You have to be mentally and physically strong," Morgan said. "You have to block out everything else and just play basketball. I had trouble with that my freshman and sophomore years, but I've matured."
