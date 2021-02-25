WESTERLY — Westerly High will travel to Cumberland for a play-in game in the Division I boys basketball tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Westerly is the No. 6 seed from Division I-South Central, while Cumberland is No. 3 from Division I-North.
Westerly finished 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the league after moving to Division I this season. Cumberland finished 5-4 overall and in the league in Division I-North East.
The winner faces Bishop Hendricken on Monday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.