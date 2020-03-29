WESTERLY — Westerly High boys basketball coach Mike Gleason said senior Nick Lauzon was an easy choice to nominate for one of the scholarships awarded by the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association.
"I thought he was the whole package in terms of what they were looking for," Gleason said. "He was All-League, part of a successful team, 11th in his class when I nominated him and vice president of the National Honor Society.
"He has done a lot of community service as a member of the basketball team and the student body. He was the perfect person to nominate."
Lauzon did receive one of the six scholarships awarded by the organization. The awards are named in honor of Rhode Island basketball icons. Lauzon received the James Federico Award, which honors the legendary Westerly coach.
"It's actually pretty special. It means a lot to receive the award and the recognition in the community," Lauzon said.
Lauzon will be attending Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., in the fall, where he will major in accounting.
"After college, I hope to be working as a CPA somewhere and just establish myself in the business world," Lauzon said.
Lauzon was a second-team Division II-C selection after averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 19-5 Bulldogs this season.
Gleason, who just finished his 14th season as Westerly coach, said Lauzon was the best team defender he has ever coached.
Lauzon received the Joseph N. Cugini Community Service Award at the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament in December. The award, which was presented for the first time this season, is given to a player on the winning team who exemplifies the spirit and importance of community service and leadership for the team and in the community.
Lauzon was also on the football team, where he earned second-team Division II-B honors. He plays golf in the spring.
"Being an athlete in Westerly is a great experience," Lauzon said. "It's great to see how much support there is in our community."
Lauzon said one of his most lasting memories will be when fellow senior Connor Warner made a cameo appearance on Senior Night in the basketball season. Warner did not play this year due to a knee injury he suffered before the season started.
Gleason allowed him to take two free throws, which he made, in the Senior Night game. Warner also made a 3-pointer, his only shot attempt of the season.
"I would definitely say that moment sticks out for this year," Lauzon said.
Like all of his classmates, Warner has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Westerly students are distance learning from home.
"It's really been different. It's hard to focus on school, scholarships and balancing that," Lauzon said. "I spend a lot of time just hanging around the house, cooking and playing video games."
