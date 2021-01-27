WESTERLY — Bishop Hendricken limited Westerly High to 11 points in the first half and topped the Bulldogs, 59-32, in a Division I boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Hendricken, the defending Division I champion, is 3-0.
"They are really strong and really physical and they impose their will on you. They are obviously predicted to be among the best in the state," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "They are tall at every position."
Hendricken has only one player on its roster than stands less than 6-foot-2. The Hawks have two players that are 6-6 and one that is 6-8.
"They played really good defense and they mix up their presses," Gleason said.
Hendricken scored the first eight points of the game. Westerly did come back later with an 8-2 run of its own, but eventually trailed by 22 at the half, 33-11.
Dante Wilk and Byron Dunn led the Bulldogs with eight points each. Brayden Chiaradio finished with seven. Marcus Haik led the team with five rebounds.
"They kept in their starters for a lot of the game, which was good for us because we got to run a lot of stuff against them," Gleason said. "They will benefit us later in the season."
Justin Perez led the Hawks with 18 points.
Westerly (0-2, 0-2 Division I) next travels to North Kingstown on Friday for a 7 p.m. game. North lost to Hendricken by five points on Monday.
Hendricken 59, Westerly 32
Westerly (32)
Jesse Samo 1 0-0 3, Dante Wilk 3 0-0 8, Byron Dunn 2 3-4 8, Marcus Haik 1 0-0 3, Max Bertsch 0 0-0 0, Josh Randall 0 0-0 0, Ben Gorman 0 0-0 0,
Brayden Chiaradio 3 0-0 7, Lance Williams 0 0-0 0, Nico Hence 1 0-0 3.
Totals: 11 3-4 32.
Hendricken (59)
Justin Perez 7 4-4 18, Eze Wali 3 0-0 6, Andres Andujar 3 2-2 8, Jack Graham 2 2-2 6, Hezekiah Emmanuel 0 0-0 0, David Lynch 1 0-0 2, Chris Kolb 0 0-2 0, Cameron Chinn 3 0-0 6,
Azmar Abdullah 2 2-2 6, Cameron Hughes 3 1-1 7.
Totals: 24 11-13 59.
Hendricken 19 14 18 8 — 59
Westerly 5 6 10 11 — 32
3-point field goals: Westerly (7) — Wilk 2, Samo, Dunn, Haik, Chiaradio, Hence. Hendricken — None.
Rebounds: Westerly (18) — Haik 5, Samo 4, Gorman 3, Wilk 2, Dunn 2, Bertsch, Chiaradio.
— Keith Kimberlin
