WESTERLY — Westerly High scored 27 points in the first quarter and downed Chariho High, 75-43, in the opening round of the boys junior varsity portion of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
Tyler Brayman led the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points, all in the first quarter. Westerly led 27-13 at the end of the first quarter and 45-28 at the half.
Eric Fusaro and Caleb Williams finished with nine points each for Westerly.
Sean Westnedge was the top scorer of Chariho with 13 points. Tyler Dugas added 10.
Westerly will play South Kingstown in the JV championship game on Friday at 4 p.m. Chariho will take on Stonington in the consolation contest at 2:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
