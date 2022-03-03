WESTERLY — The atmosphere inside Federico Gym for the Mount Pleasant-Westerly High boys basketball state tournament game resembled the high intensity of a state final.
Westerly's 150 or so student fans were loud and rowdy. So was the visiting Kilties crowd, nearly matching the Bulldogs faithful in volume and number. With a potential date against No. 1 seed La Salle awaiting the winner of the first-round game, this No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup was tantamount to both teams' Super Bowl.
Though the actual sloppy play on the court early on resembled more of an Injury Fund tuneup in December, the teams played spirited and evenly until deep into the fourth quarter. Then Dante Wilk, the Bulldogs' leading scorer this season, decided to hit the stat sheet.
Saddled with foul trouble and without a bucket, Wilk hit a 3-pointer with 2:31 left to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay in a grueling 47-41 victory.
Westerly (16-6) plays No. 1 La Salle, a 60-51 winner over Narragansett, in the Elite Eight at noon Sunday at Rhode Island College.
The gritty win Thursday was a nice bounce-back for Westerly, which lost to a 6-16 Cumberland team in the opening round of the Division I tournament on Feb. 22.
"We've been practicing for 13 days," coach Mike Gleason said. "I told the team I'd be shocked if the game didn't go down to the wire, and essentially it did. Dante hasn't been under 10 points in a game all year. He got into foul trouble with two early, but he came through in the last two minutes."
Wilk added an assist for a Jesse Samo hoop to give Westerly a 45-41 lead with 23 seconds left. He added a pair of free throws with 13 seconds remaining and finished with six points.
Without their 18-points-per-game scorer firing, the Bulldogs relied on role players to carry the load.
Sophomore center Ben Gorman had 12 points and seven rebounds, forward Jackson Ogle had eight points and 10 rebounds, and swingman Marcus Haik played perhaps his best all-around game with 10 points, six rebounds and sterling defense against Mount Pleasant All-Division I guard Jayden DeSimone (10 points).
"It was a real team effort," Gleason said. "During our two weeks of preparation, I scheduled some scrimmages but they were canceled because of the weather, so we focused on getting better internally. We had to keep their big guy (Matt Buchanan) off the offensive glass. He had 19 boards in the regular-season loss, but we did a better job today. Down the stretch, five different Westerly guys got rebounds, which I was very happy to see."
No Bulldog executed an assignment better than Haik, who followed DeSimone everywhere on the court. A defensive specialist, Haik chipped in offensively with seven of his 10 points in the first half, when Westerly took a 22-13 lead after two quarters.
"This game was a nice rebound after the Division I tournament loss and the double-OT loss to Mount Pleasant," Haik said. "The officials were letting a lot of contact go, so I tried to use that to my advantage against [DeSimone]."
Down 7-6 after one quarter, Haik sank a layup and a 3 to give Westerly an 11-7 lead — an edge it did not relinquish until late in the third quarter. Wilk sat for 10 minutes in the first half after his second foul, but the Bulldogs pieced together enough offense, including a pair of free throws from Trey Rekstis off the bench, without him.
"That was key to take a nine-point lead when Dante got in foul trouble," Gleason said. "Sometimes bench guys get discouraged late in the year, but during our two weeks of practice, the subs actually beat the starters in stretches during scrimmages."
The Kilties got back in the game in the third quarter, when Buchanan started converting putbacks. Westerly also went a little cold offensively, scoring just 11 in the period to hold on to a 33-27 edge heading into the fourth.
A 7-0 run put Mount Pleasant up 39-38 with three minutes left. Wilk stepped up for his only field goal (the aforementioned 3-pointer) with 2:21 left as Westerly regained the lead, 41-39. After Buchanon missed two from the line, Ogle hit from in close for a 43-39 edge with just over a minute to play.
Buchanan answered with two free throws to make it 43-41 with 31 seconds to go. Wilk found Samo (eight points, seven rebounds) open underneath for a layup for a 45-41 edge with 21 seconds left, and Westerly's Romello Hamelin, who had five assists, made a steal with 19 seconds left. Wilk's two free throws with 13 ticks to play sealed it.
Westerly feels much better about itself heading into the Elite Eight with a tournament victory.
"We lost by 17 to La Salle in the regular season," Gleason said, "but it's tournament basketball and we're excited to still be playing."
