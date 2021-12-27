WESTERLY — Westerly High advanced to the boys junior varsity title game with a 59-53 win over Stonington High in overtime Monday at the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The game was tied at 45 at the end of regulation, but the Bulldogs outscored the Bears 14-8 in the extra period.
Trey Rekstis led Westerly with 15 points with three 3-pointers. Tyler Brayman finished with 14, and Griffin Aldrich had 11.
Rob Scavello led Stonington with 24 points, and Alex DePerry had 17.
Westerly will play Chariho in the JV title game on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Chariho advanced when its game with South Kingstown was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
— Keith Kimberlin
