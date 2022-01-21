WESTERLY — Dante Wilk scored 13 points and Jackson Ogle had 12 as Westerly High got past East Greenwich, 49-42, in a Division I boys basketball game on Friday night at Federico Gym.
"We got out to a 24-10 lead, but they hung around and to their credit kept fighting," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We were 1 for 13 from three [3-pointers] in the second half. The other night those shots were falling, tonight they weren't.
"Ben Gorman had three straight putbacks in a key stretch in the third quarter that extended the lead to 10. Gorman and [Brayden] Chiaradio combined for almost 20 rebounds."
Gorman finished with eight points and 10 rebounds and Chiaradio had eight rebounds. Jesse Samo contributed nine points and Wilk had eight rebounds.
East Greenwich dropped to 1-8, 1-6 Division I. Westerly (10-2, 7-2) next travels to East Providence on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
