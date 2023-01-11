WESTERLY — Smithfield's Riley Bennett hit a contested 14-foot turnaround jumpshot at the buzzer to lift the Sentinels past Westerly High, 62-61, in overtime in a Division I boys basketball game Wednesday night at Federico Gym.
Westerly had taken a 61-60 lead on a driving basket by Romello Hamelin with about three seconds remaining in the game.
After a Smithfield timeout, the Sentinels threw a length-of-the-court pass that deflected off a Westerly player. Smithfield took possession on the Westerly baseline with two seconds left and Bennett delivered the game-winner on the out-of-bounds play.
"We had two guys and they had one when they threw it the length of the floor," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "Unfortunately, it went off us. They were able to advance the ball 86 feet with just 1.2 seconds going off the clock.
"Bennett is their best player and he's been averaging almost four 3s a game. We held him to no 3s and just 12 points. But he hit a tough turnaround jumper."
Westerly played without Jesse Samo, the team's leading scorer (15.9) and rebounder (8.2), who missed the game due to illness.
"It was a heck of an effort without Jesse," Gleason said.
Tyler Rafferty hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 17 points for Westerly. Griffin Aldrich finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Hamelin had 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.
Westerly's Trey Rekstis hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 54, and it stayed that way until overtime.
Smithfield improved to 3-3, 3-3 Division I. Westerly (5-5, 3-4) next hosts Narragansett on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
