EAST GREENWICH — Rocky Hill outscored Westerly High by eight points in the fourth quarter and downed the Bulldogs, 47-41, in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night.
Westerly led 31-29 after three quarters. The Bulldogs played 12 players in the game.
"Obviously, we played to win, but I made sure no one played over 15 minutes because we knew we had an important game at Mt. Pleasant on Saturday," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said.
Westerly cut the Rocky Hill lead to two points late on a 3-pointer by Marcus Haik (eight points), but the Mariners Ameir Gomes (15 points) made four straight free throws down the stretch to hold off the Bulldogs.
Connor Warner, who was a senior for Westerly last season, played about 15 minutes for the Mariners. Warner missed all of last season for Westerly due to a knee injury.
Jackson Ogle contributed eight points for the Bulldogs, and Dante Wilke had seven. Ogle and Ben Gorman finished with six rebounds each.
Westerly is 3-5 overall and 2-4 in Division I. Gleason said the Bulldogs most win one of their two remaining league games to qualify for the postseason.
Saturday's game at Mt. Pleasant starts at noon.
Westerly (41)
Jesse Samo 1 0-0 3, Dante Wilk 3 0-0 7, Byron Dunn 0 0-0 0, Marcus Haik 3 0-0 8, Max Bertsch 0 0-0 0, Josh Randall 1 0-0 3, Bryce Holden 1 0-2 2, Jackson Ogle 3 1-2 8, Ben Gorman 1 0-1 2, Brayden Chiaradio 2 2-4 6, Lance Williams 0 0-0 0, Romello Hamelin 1 0-2 2.
Totals: 16 3-11 41.
Rocky Hill (47)
Ameir Gomes 4 5-5 15, Denzel Correia 7 2-3 16, Emmanuel Beldeh 0 0-0 0, Walter Andrews 7 0-0 14, Connor Warner 0 0-2 0, Max Knight 0 0-0 0, Jake LaCroix 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 19 7-10 47.
Westerly 11 11 9 10 — 41
Rocky Hill 9 9 11 18 — 47
3-point field goals: Westerly (6) — Haik 2, Samo, Wilk, Randall, Ogle. Rocky Hill (2) — Gomes 2.
Rebounds: Westerly (39) — Ogle 6, Gorman 6, Samo 5, Haik 5, Wilk 4, Chiaradio 4, Dunn 3, Randall 2, Hamelin 2, Bertsch, Holden.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.