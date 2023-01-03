PROVIDENCE — Unbeaten Central put up 40 points in the first half and defeated Westerly High, 78-53, in a Division I boys basketball game Tuesday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Central (6-0, 5-0 Division I) led 40-20 at the half.
"They've got one of the best players in the state in Jayden Livent and he played really well. He had 27 points," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We had an early lead in the first quarter and it should have been more as we missed some shots."
Gleason said Steve Jaquez hurt the Bulldogs with 11 offensive rebounds.
Jesse Samo finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for Westerly. Romello Hamelin had nine points.
Westerly (5-3, 3-2) will make another trip to Providence on Thursday facing Mt. Pleasant at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
