WESTERLY — Dante Wilk scored 17 points, 14 in the first half, and Westerly High improved its rebounding to earn its first win of the year, 81-49, against Cranston East in a Division I boys basketball game Thursday night.
Wilk also contributed five steals and four assists. Westerly finished with 51 rebounds, its best effort of the season on the boards.
"Dante got his confidence going early, which was good to see," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We've had two good days of practice and we talked a lot about rebounding. We've been working on it.
"Rebounding is a mentality. We did a better job of boxing out out on the defensive end and we crashed the boards on the offensive end."
Byron Dunn finished with 12 points, six assists and four steals. He combined with Wilk to create a number of turnovers early in the game as the Bulldogs outscored East, 26-14, in the first quarter.
"They did a great job working together," Gleason said.
Freshman Ben Gorman contributed a double-double with 14 points and led the team with 10 rebounds.
"It was nice to see a freshman come in and produce like that," Gleason said.
Marcus Haik finished with nine rebounds and scored six points.
"Their best player, Alvin Baez, had missed the last few games and Marcus did a good job on him, taking away his 3-pointers. Marcus held him to two points," Gleason said.
Jamari Bell led Cranston East (0-3, 0-3 Division I) with 20 points.
Westerly (1-3, 1-3) next travels to Narragansett on Saturday at 2 p.m. The teams were strong rivals in Division II over the past few seasons. Just like the Bulldogs, the Mariners made the move to Division I this season.
Westerly (81)
Jesse Samo 1 0-0 3, Dante Wilk 8 0-0 17, Byron Dunn 5 2-6 12, Marcus Haik 2 0-0 6, Max Bertsch 3 0-0 6, Josh Randall 2 2-6 6, Bryce Holden 4 0-2 9, Jackson Ogle 1 0-0 2, Ben Gorman 5 3-4 14, Brayden Chiaradio 0 4-6 4, Lance Williams 1 0-0 2, Nico Hence 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 32 11-26 81.
Cranston East (49)
Brayam Murakawa 2 3-4 7, Alvin Baez 1 0-0 2, Miguel Espinal 0 0-0 0, Kevin Pinheiro 0 0-2 0, Davien Barry 1 0-1 1, Ruben Figueroa 0 0-0 0, Joseph Diaz 1 0-0 3, Nicholas Ricci 2 1-2 7, Raffaele Davis 0 0-0 0, Julien Baker 1 0-0 2, Donnell Williams 2 1-2 5, Jamari Bell 10 0-2 20.
Totals: 20 6-15 49.
Cran. East 14 7 12 16 — 49
Westerly 26 19 18 18 — 81
3-point field goals: Westerly (6) — Haik 2, Samo, Wilk, Holden, Gorman. Cranston East (3) — Ricci 2, Diaz.
Rebounds: Westerly (51) — Gorman 10, Haik 9, Dunn 7, Holden 5, Samo 4, Ogle 4, Chiaradio 4, Wilk 3, Bertsch 2, Randall, Williams, Hence.
— Keith Kimberlin
