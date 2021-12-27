WESTERLY - The junior varsity boys game between Chariho High and South Kingstown in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Monday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Chariho advanced to Wednesday's 4 p.m. title game as a result of the cancellation.
— Keith Kimberlin
