SMITHFIELD — Unbeaten Smithfield used a stifling man-to-man defense to hand Westerly High its first loss of the season, 60-44, in a Division I boys basketball game Monday night.
"They took us out of the things we wanted to," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We are used to getting out to a lead. But they took the early lead and we trailed the entire game. They played a tough half-court, man-to-man defense and rebounded well on both ends."
Westerly trailed by 10 points, 30-20, at the half, but scored the first five points of the second half.
"We cut it to five, but [6-foot-5 senior Riley] Gran hurt us bad off the boards and he went to the line six times in the third quarter," Gleason said. "And they had a kid hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter. We scrapped and played a good quarter and still trailed by nine. Give credit to Smithfield. They had a little bit more energy."
Dante Wilk led Westerly with 12 points, and Jess Samo hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine. Jackson Ogle and Ben Gorman had six rebounds each.
Smithfield improved to 6-0, 5-0 Division I. Westerly (8-1, 5-1) next hosts Mt. Pleasant on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
