WESTERLY — Westerly High placed two players on the Division I-D first team after preserving through one of its most challenging seasons in a few years.
Juniors Romello Hamelin and Jesse Samo earned the honors. Division I was divided into subdivisions for postseason honors.
Hamelin, the team's point guard, averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
"As the year went on he really improved his scoring and went up in part out of necessity when Jess got hurt and was injured," former Westerly coach Mike Gleason, who resigned after the season, said. "At the beginning of the year we were relying on his defense, particularly on the ball, and being able to get us in our offense. He continued in that role throughout the season."
Hamelin scored a career-high 31 in an overtime loss against Portsmouth. He led the team in 3-pointers with 26.
"He also did everything we asked on the defensive end and we played some really tough teams to defend. We asked a lot of him," Gleason said.
Samo earned first-team honors after leading the team in scoring (14.3 a game) and rebounding (8.0 a game).
"He has diversified his game since his freshman year. He attacks the rim and he was our leading rebounder particularly on the defensive end," Gleason said.
But Samo's season was marred by an ankle injury. He missed nine games and was not 100% in a number of others.
"The illness and ankle injury set him back. I don't think he ever full recovered from the injury," Gleason said. "In early January, he was still averaging 18 a game. We needed him to score 15-25 a game and he was doing that before the injury. His injury was a big blow to us."
Westerly finished 7-15 and lost in the first round of the D-I tournament.
