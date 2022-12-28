WESTERLY — Stonington High boys coach Jay Wosencroft thought his team was in the spirit of giving Wednesday night during a WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament opening-round game against South Kingstown.
Giving as in giving the ball away.
After taking a five-point lead heading into the second quarter, the Bears unraveled against Rebels pressure, repeatedly losing control of the ball and, ultimately, losing the game. South Kingstown outscored Stonington by 16 points in the second quarter and went on to a 71-58 victory at Federico Gym.
The Rebels earned a championship date with Chariho on Friday at 8 p.m. In the consolation game at 6:15, the Bears will face Westerly, the tournament host.
The SK win spoiled a 31-point effort from Bears guard Luke Lowry.
"I've been coming here as an assistant and now head coach since 2013, and there's something about this gym," Wosencroft said. "We don't play well here. There was a seven-minute stretch today that we gave the game away."
Wosencroft thought SK (4-2) played hard. Rebel guards Dae-Shawn Kirby (20 points) and Jeffrey Burns each made six steals. But the coach said the Bears (3-2) played an equal part in the game's turnaround from what was a 16-9 Stonington lead to a 35-24 halftime deficit. Stonington had 23 turnovers, with most coming in the second and third quarters.
"Our biggest strong suit is our guard play," Wosencroft said. "We're not the biggest team, with four players on the court at all times who can handle the ball. For whatever reason, a little bit of ball pressure affected us. I can't wait to see the tape of how many times we just threw the ball to them. I think a lot of what happened was self inflicted."
South Kingstown is on the smaller side as well, with no starter taller than 6 feet 1. Rebels coach Henry Herbermann said SK must generate points off its defense to compete. He challenged his team to play harder after falling behind early on the heels of a loss Tuesday to arch-rival Narragansett.
"Our defensive intensity has worked well for us at times," Herbermann said. "We were coming off a poor performance against our arch rival, so the boys were properly motivated tonight. We work on rebounding and boxing out, and the defensive intensity has to be there. It's a little funny that the intensity wasn't there the first night but was there the night after, because sometimes teams get tired playing back-to-back games. Our conditioning, though, is very good."
Fueled by Stonington turnovers, SK snatched control of the game in the second quarter with Kirby, a quick 5-9 guard, converting three steals into layups, and 6-1 forward Griffin Sward exhibiting a deft midrange game, scoring 11 of his 21 points in the period. A Sward 3-pointer and two 15-footers gave SK the lead for good, 21-18.
Stonington's turnovers limited its shot total in the second quarter. Lowry (six points) and reserve forward Patrick McGugan (two) were the only Bears to score.
"There was a seven-minute stretch that lost the game for us and it's unacceptable," Wosencroft said. "We have to tighten up our ball handling if we want to have success."
Kirby's quick hands led to two steals and layups early in the third quarter. Luca Prodigio's 3-pointer completed a 9-0 run to up the Rebel lead to 46-26. Lowry's three-point play and subsequent 3-point shot capped a mini 6-0 run to cut Stonington's deficit to 61-47 early in the fourth quarter. Lowry scored 15 in the fourth, but it wasn't enough.
Lowry has emerged as one of the ECC"s top scorers at the season's early juncture with over 20 points per game in his first season as a starter. The 6-1 senior averaged about six points last season for Stonington's ECC DIvision II tournament championship squad.
"Luke has improved a ton and he takes it seriously," Wosencroft said. "He's worked his butt off to get there. He didn't play football and worked a lot on his shot and skills. He got into the weight room and put on eight to 10 pounds of muscle. He's our hardest-working kid in practice. All the good things that are happening to him are deserved."
Alex DePerry added nine points for the Bears, and Dylan Cimini came off the bench to score seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.