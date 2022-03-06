PROVIDENCE — Too much and too well.
Top-seeded La Salle Academy (22-1) possessed two much talent and play too well doubling up No. 8 Westerly High, 84-42, in the quarterfinal round of the boys state basketball tournament at Rhode Island College on Sunday.
La Salle will face longtime rival Bishop Hendricken, a 50-40 winner over Smithfield, in the semifinals at URI on Saturday at 6 p.m.
La Salle was able to get the ball out in transition for easy baskets and when they missed shots they came up with offensive rebounds and converted.
The game turned early in the second quarter.
When Westerly's Dante Wilk scored on a layup after a La Salle turnover the Bulldogs only trailed by three points, 28-25, with 6:22 left in the half.
La Salle proceeded to outscore Westerly 20-2 to end the half building a 48-27 lead. At one point, Westerly missed 10 straight shots and closed the half going 1 for 11 from the field.
The poor shooting allowed La Salle to get the ball in transition quickly and score on driving layups or get to the free-throw line. The Rams also benefited from quick opportunities on the other end after a number of blocked shots.
"That's why they are the No. 1 seed. That is what they do," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said of the La Salle transition attack. "They have a lot of experience and they've been through the battles."
Starting at the 6:20 mark of the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored just eight points with three field goals over the next 14:20.
La Salle point guard Dimetri Iafrate, who has more than 1,000 career points to his credit, scored 12 of his 23 points in the first half. He was able to finish drives to the basket in transition and made three 3-pointers in the first half. Raphel Awa, the team's other 1,000-point scorer, had nine of his 14 points in the first half.
Westerly's Jackson Ogle picked up two fouls in the first two minutes of the game and his third with 4:06 left in the half. He sat quite a bit in the first half.
"That didn't help," Gleason said. "He is a key to a lot of our offensive sets, gets in the right place and sets good screen. We got a little bit out of sync in the second quarter and a lot of that was their ball pressure."
Things did not improve in the third quarter.
La Salle made eight of its first 14 shots (57%) in the third quarter scoring on its first eight possessions to build a 34-point lead at 65-31.
La Salle outscored Westerly 15-5 to start the second half and 12 of those points came off layups or offensive rebounds.
Westerly started the second half in a 2-3 zone defense.
"I thought it was effective for a bit, but when they missed they got the offensive rebound too much," Gleason said. "And they got back on D because we were taking the ball out. We are at our best when we are in transition and we were not able to do that."
Wilk finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs and Jess Samo had eight, all in the first half. Ogle finished with seven and Marcus Haik led the team in rebounding with six.
Despite the loss, it was another strong season for the Bulldogs with a 17-6 record.
"You don't even know how proud I am of these guys, particularly the seniors who got moved up to Division I last year," Gleason said. "We were rewarded, but we knew it would be a challenge. We tied for the third best record in Division I this season. We won the credit union tournament for the third straight time. We overachieved to what everyone else though we could do.
"It's an unfortunate end to one of the better seasons in Westerly High history. We had a great season, fought the No. 1 seed and did not come out on top."
In the two other quarterfinal games, Rogers edged Shea, 51-49, and Classical beat Tolman, 63-46.
Rogers and Classical, the only team to beat La Salle [in the Division I title game], will play Saturday at 4 p.m. The state title game is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. at URI.
