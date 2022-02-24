STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys basketball team has put together a splendid season so far this winter.
But the Bears are far from done and hope to add to that growing resume as the postseason progresses.
Top-seeded Stonington started the postseason with a lopsided 78-31 win against No. 8 Wheeler in the quarterfinals of the ECC Division II tournament Thursday night.
Stonington moves to the semifinals where it will face Killingly, a 54-24 winner against Putnam, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Plainfield.
Stonington beat Killingly by five points on Jan. 14 and outscored them by 12 points in the final quarter for a 16-point win on Feb. 5.
Stonington stands at 17-3 after Thursday's victory and is riding a 13-game winning streak.
The three losses are against St. Bernard in overtime, which is 18-3 and has been ranked in the top 10 in the state at times this season, New London (13-7) in overtime and Westerly (16-6). The loss to Westerly came without leading scorer Dorian White.
Stonington has won close games on the road sometimes in dramatic fashion. Last Friday, the Bears beat SMSA with a driving White layup in the final seconds of the contest.
Stonington is unbeaten (8-0) at home.
"There is a sense of calmness about them. These guys are locked in and ready. In the postseason everything matters. You can't let anything go by because it could come back to bite you in the butt later in the game," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "There is definitely a different buzz and intensity to the postseason."
Stonington took control early against Wheeler opening a 21-6 lead after the first quarter. The Bears led 44-15 at the half and did not play their starters in the second half.
Nate Cyr led the Bears with 17 points and also had seven rebounds.
He said the Bears need to perform well in the postseason to cement their regular-season success.
"It's really important. It doesn't mean anything, what we did in the regular season, unless we win a championship and that's our goal," said Cyr, who averages 15.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
Cyr, a 6-foot-3 forward, is also aware that playoff performances cannot lack for intensity.
"We kind of went through the motions in some games, took it easy," Cyr said. "We can't be doing that. It has to be full throttle, full speed throughout every game for the playoffs."
White, a 6-2 forward who leads the team in scoring with 18.6 points per game, said the Bears have a lot of weapons.
Cam Hinchey averages 11.9 points per game and is an effective 3-point shooter and post player Sam Montalto scores 10.2 per game. Five players have had games of 18 points or better this season.
"We shoot it really well and if I'm having an off day, Cyr is going to be there and Camden is going to be there," White said. "If Camden is having an off day, Cry and I are going to be there. We want to play for an ECC and state championship."
Montalto had 12 points and six rebounds in the win against Wheeler. Thirteen Stonington players scored in the victory.
Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh was impressed and said the Bears are the team to beat in the Division II tournament.
"They are fast, they shoot, they are strong and they have depth," Cobleigh said. "What else do you need? And they have a very classy coaching staff that does a good job with them."
Kyle Kessler led Wheeler (9-13) with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Wheeler (9-13) is off until the Division V state tournament.
"We are just going to keep working hard and get after it," Cobleigh said.
Stonington is No. 6 in the Division III seedings. If New London wins an opening-round game they would travel to Stonington for a second-round contest. By then COVID-19 capacity restrictions could be lifted and the game would be played before a full house.
Wosencroft said the Bears success has been built on more than points and rebounds.
"There is a sense that they like each other and they are playing for each other and they care about each other," Wosencroft said. "There is more of a sense of community about these guys, that's what I'm most proud of honestly. We are a good basketball team on the court, but even better off the court."
