STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys basketball team has put together a splendid season this winter.
But the Bears are far from done and hope to add to their growing résumé as the postseason progresses.
Thursday night, top-seeded Stonington started the postseason with a lopsided 78-31 win against No. 8 Wheeler in the quarterfinals of the ECC Division II tournament.
Stonington advanced to the semifinals where it will face Killingly, a 54-24 winner over Putnam, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Plainfield. Stonington beat Killingly by five points on Jan. 14 and outscored Killingly by 12 points in the final quarter of a 16-point win on Feb. 5.
The Bears stand at 17-3 after Thursday's victory and are riding a 13-game winning streak.
Their three losses were against St. Bernard in overtime (the Saints are 18-3 and have been ranked in the top 10 in the state at times this season), New London (13-7) in overtime and Westerly (16-6). The loss to Westerly came without leading scorer Dorian White.
Stonington has won close games on the road, sometimes in dramatic fashion. Last Friday, the Bears beat SMSA with a driving White layup in the final seconds of the contest.
They are unbeaten (9-0) at home.
"There is a sense of calmness about them," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "These guys are locked in and ready. In the postseason everything matters. You can't let anything go by because it could come back to bite you in the butt later in the game. There is definitely a different buzz and intensity to the postseason."
Stonington took control early against Wheeler, opening a 21-6 lead after the first quarter. The Bears led 44-15 at the half and did not play their starters in the second half.
Nate Cyr led the Bears with 17 points and seven rebounds.
He said the Bears need to perform well in the postseason to validate their regular-season success.
"It's really important. It doesn't mean anything, what we did in the regular season, unless we win a championship and that's our goal," said Cyr, who averages 15.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
Cyr, a 6-foot-3 forward, is also aware that playoff performances cannot lack for intensity.
"We kind of went through the motions in some games, took it easy," he said. "We can't be doing that. It has to be full throttle, full speed throughout every game for the playoffs."
White, a 6-2 forward who leads the team in scoring with 18.6 points per game, said the Bears have a lot of weapons.
Among them are Cam Hinchey, who averages 11.9 points and is an effective 3-point shooter, and post player Sam Montalto, who scores 10.2 per game. Five players have had games of 18 points or better this season.
"We shoot it really well, and if I'm having an off day, Cyr is going to be there and Camden is going to be there," White said. "If Camden is having an off day, Cry and I are going to be there. We want to play for an ECC and state championship."
Montalto had 12 points and six rebounds against Wheeler. Thirteen Stonington players scored in the victory.
Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh was impressed and said the Bears are the team to beat in the Division II tournament.
"They are fast, they shoot, they are strong and they have depth," Cobleigh said. "What else do you need? And they have a very classy coaching staff that does a good job with them."
Kyle Kessler led Wheeler (9-13) with five 3-pointers and 19 points. The Lions are off until the Division V state tournament.
"We are just going to keep working hard and get after it," Cobleigh said.
The Bears are No. 6 in the Division III seedings. If New London wins an opening-round game, the Whalers would travel to Stonington for a second-round contest. By then, COVID-19 capacity restrictions may be lifted and the game could be played before a full house.
Wosencroft said the Bears' successful season has been built on more than points and rebounds.
"There is a sense that they like each other and they are playing for each other and they care about each other," he said. "There is more of a sense of community about these guys, that's what I'm most proud of, honestly. We are a good basketball team on the court, but even better off the court."
