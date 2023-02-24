KILLINGLY — Thomas Dreibholz scored 29 points and Yianni Baribeau added 26 as Killingly defeated Stonington, 86-73, in the ECC Division II boys basketball tournament on Thursday night.
Third-seeded Killingly, which has won seven straight, will take on Wheeler on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the semifinals at Waterford.
No. 6 Stonington dropped to 8-13 with the loss. The Bears will next play in the Division III state tournament. Pairings will be released next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
