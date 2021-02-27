COLCHESTER — Bacon Academy topped Stonington High, 60-50, in an ECC South Division boys basketball game Friday night.
Dorian White scored 21 points for Stonington with three 3-pointers. White and Nate Cyr had five rebounds each.
James Anderson scored 29 points for Bacon (2-2, 2-2 ECC Southern Division). Stonington (0-4, 0-4) next hosts New London on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
