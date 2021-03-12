EAST LYME — Stonington High's Cam Hinchey scored 22 points with five 3-pointers, but the Bears lost to East Lyme, 81-51, in an ECC South Division boys basketball game Friday night.
Stonington trailed by 15 at the half, 38-23, and could not recover in the second half.
Nate Cyr finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (1-8, 1-8 ECC South).
Five players for East Lyme (7-2, 7-2) scored in double figures, led by Will Anglin with 20.
Stonington closes the regular season on Monday, hosting Ledyard at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
