LEDYARD — Ledyard scored 46 points in the second half and topped Stonington, 74-67, in an ECC South Division boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Stonington (1-7, 1-7 ECC South) led 36-28 at the half.
Nate Cyr made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Bears. Cam Hinchey made three 3s and contributed 11 points. Wynn Hammond had 10.
Dorell Cagle led Ledyard (2-4, 2-4) with 25 points.
Stonington next travels to East Lyme on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
