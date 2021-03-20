GROTON — Stonington High scored just 18 points in the second half and lost to Fitch, 47-40, in the quarterfinals of the ECC South Division boys basketball tournament Friday night.
No. 1 Stonington (2-10) led 22-17 at the half. Top-seeded Fitch outscored the Bears, 30-18, in the second half.
Dorian White led Stonington in scoring with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Nate Cyr hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10. Cam Hinchey contributed eight points.
White and Cyr had five rebounds each.
Khyol Kershaw led Fitch with 14 points.
— Keith Kimberlin
