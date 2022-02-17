STONINGTON — Stonington High earned its 11th straight win downing Bacon Academy, 69-52, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Thursday night.
Dorian White made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Stonington in scoring. He also had nine rebounds, five assists and made 4 of 5 free throws.
Nate Cyr hit 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Cam Hinchey contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Luke Lowry was 6 for 6 from the line and scored nine points.
Stonington (15-3) led 32-24 at the half and 50-35 at the end of three quarters.
Bacon dropped to 8-11. Stonington closes the regular season on the road at Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
