COLCHESTER, Conn. — Bacon Academy broke open the game with a 25-point third quarter to defeat Stonington High, 73-59, in an ECC Division III boys basketball game Thursday.
Bacon (5-6, 2-3 Division III) led 31-23 at the half, but outscored the Bears 25-14 in the third quarter to take a 19-point lead, 56-37.
Luke Lowry led Stonington with 26 points, and Robbie Scavello finished with 17. Alex Nowak led the team in rebounds with nine; Lowry had seven.
Luke Grimond was the top scorer for Bacon with 26 points.
Stonington (4-7, 2-3) next travels to Old Saybrook for a nonleague game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
