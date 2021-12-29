WESTERLY — The "next man up" philosophy takes on extra significance during the current sports climate of athletes sitting out games because of COVID-19 protocols.
In the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament boys consolation game, Stonington was missing three starters for various reasons, while South Kingstown played essentially without most of its varsity team. Stonington won the war of attrition, doubling up the more depleted Rebels, 62-31, on Wednesday at Federico Gym.
Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft had imagined what life would be like this week with a full team. But Dorian White sat out for a second straight game because of a school issue. Center Sam Montalto, who was impressive with 15 points Monday against Westerly, didn't play while nursing an injury, and starting guard Drew Johnson was also out.
Fortunately for Wosencroft and the Bears, remaining senior starters Nate Cyr and Wynn Hammond picked up the slack with 15 points apiece, and Cam Hinchey added nine. Also, reserves Cole DeVoe and Alex DePerry (six points each), Aaron Lopresto (four points, five rebounds, three steals) and Jack Zuro (five rebounds) stepped up when called upon to contribute to an encouraging team victory.
"Every game is basically an audition," Wosencroft said. "A lot of guys want playing time, and when you get your opportunity you have to take advantage of it. When it comes tournament time in postseason, rotations usually shrink, so playing well when you get called upon is extremely important. I'm pleased with the way we responded when asked to expand roles."
Stonington (3-1) controlled the action throughout against South Kingstown (2-4), jumping to a 25-10 lead after one quarter on the strength of its defense — the Bears converted a number of steals into fast-break scoring.
The Rebels started two freshmen and utilized a number of underclassmen, forcing them to cancel their JV games in the WCCU.
"We're missing a number of key people because of our abundance of caution dealing with COVID protocols, so we're depleted," South Kingstown coach Henry Herbermann said. "It's an excellent opportunity for our younger players to get experience, but it's freshmen and sophomores against a Stonington senior-laden team with mature athletes. I could say it's good to get it out of the way early, but you never know if we'll have to do it later. It is what it is."
Hammond, primarily a passer and defender when Stonington has a full squad, showcased an all-around game early. He converted two steals into layups and hit a 3-pointer to stake the Bears to a 16-6 lead. A Cyr 3-pointer, DeVoe layup and Hinchey bucket closed the first quarter well for Stonington en route to a 25-10 lead.
If you multiply 25 times four quarters, that's 100. Though Stonington didn't quite maintain that offensive efficiency, it kept up its defensive pressure to cause turnovers to roll to a 42-20 halftime lead and a 56-24 edge after three quarters. DeVoe, the soccer team's ace defender with Hammond, was particularly impressive with his ball handling (three assists) and defense (three steals). Cyr and Hammond also produced three steals each.
"We had to get one win here at least, so this game was important," Wosencroft said. "South Kingstown is a good team with all of their players, so it's unfortunate that COVID got in the way. We had a short bench tonight. We had a couple of kids banged up, so I asked them to stay at home. I didn't want extra people hanging around with the COVID concerns."
This was Herbermann's first non-title run in the WCCU. He led South Kingstown's girls team to three straight WCCU crowns (2017 to 2019) while coaching an outstanding squad to a 40-3 record in Division I, including one RIIL Division I title.
"It was a great experience to coach so many outstanding players, but I sought a new challenge," Herbermann said. "I was a boys coach before taking the girls job, so I'm back to coaching the boys game."
Hopefully, he'll get his team back soon. Wosencroft echoes those sentiments.
"I would have loved to have had everyone in the tournament," Wosencroft said. "We're excited about getting back to Connecticut and competing in the ECC."
