NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High boys basketball coach Neal Cobleigh describes Ian Spracklin as "a typical Wheeler kid — he's well versed in everything."
With an enrollment of just 107 boys, the Lions rely on variety of contributions from many to try to be competitive in the ECC in all sports.
Spracklin does his part. In the fall, he led the soccer team in scoring with 19 goals and eight assists to earn All-ECC Division IV first-team honors.
During the basketball season, the 6-foot-3 senior forward was also very productive, averaging 19.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to help the Lions win more games than they have in 13 years. As a result, he was named to the All-ECC Division IV first team.
And Spracklin's also a member of the All-State band. Like Cobleigh said, well-versed in everything.
"Obviously, he had a nice year scoring the ball. And we knew three or four years ago that he had this potential. He's the new kind of scorer, the 3 or the rim," Cobleigh said. "Because he can hit the 3 teams had to come out and guard him. We were also able to isolate him at the high post and he could go to the hoop. And he became a good foul shooter."
Indeed. Spracklin shot 67.6 percent from the line for the season. For the final five games of his career, he shot 78 percent, including making 15 straight free throws to end the season.
He was 11 for 11 from the line in the Division V state tournament win against Abott Tech and scored the winning basket in overtime.
"And we needed every one of them," Cobleigh said.
Cobleigh said Spracklin was a good defender, too, very adept at "reading passing lanes."
"He had a real nice year and he's come a long way. I'm happy for him," Cobleigh said. "He's always had lots of potential and he may have felt that burden. He's a student and fan of the game, too. We would definitely have not been able to do what we did without him."
Senior Bowen Baker earned honorable mention recognition. Baker, the team's point guard, averaged 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals.
Bowen is a three-sport athlete for the Lions and has also earned All-ECC recognition as a soccer goalie and baseball pitcher. He is headed to Fairfield University to continue his baseball career.
"I can't say enough about the kid. Point guard is probably not his natural spot, but he is a kid who does it all," Cobleigh said. "He's a competitor. He reminds me of Dennis Johnson with the Celtics. When the game was on the line he made shots and he made plays. And he probably averaged about 31.5 minutes a game, he never came off the floor."
Junior Lukas Jones was the team's scholar-athlete award winner, and freshman Nick Larkin received the sportsmanship award.
Wheeler (12-11) put together one of its best seasons in years, winning its first state tournament game since 2007, when the Lions were 15-9 and reached the Class S quarterfinals.
"It was a roller coaster. We expect that every year," Cobleigh said. "We got a few wins early, which was good for us. Then we hit the meat of our schedule and we didn't play awful. The teams were good. I think you need that — to learn how to win. We beat the teams we should have and battled the teams that are the same as us."
