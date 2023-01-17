EAST GREENWICH — Westerly High was unable to overcome a slow start and had too many giveaways in a 46-41 Division I boys basketball loss to East Greenwich on Tuesday night.
"We obviously had too many turnovers, too many missed open shots and only 18 points in the first half," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said.
Westerly trailed 26-18 at halftime and 35-21 by the end of the third quarter.
"We started to play a little better at the end of the third quarter," Gleason said. "The guys played really hard."
Westerly did cut the lead to two, 43-41, in the fourth quarter, but failed on several opportunities to tie the game or take the lead.
Romello Hamelin scored 14 of the team's 17 points in the final quarter and finished with 19 to lead the Bulldogs. Griffin Aldrich and Lance Williams added seven points each.
Westerly played without Jesse Samo, its leading scorer and rebounder. Gleason said Samo injured his ankle in the final minute of practice on Saturday and will likely be "out for a while."
East Greenwich moved to 4-6, 3-6 Division I. Westerly (6-6, 4-5) next travels to La Salle on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.