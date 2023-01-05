PROVIDENCE — Westerly High managed just 11 points in the first half and lost to Mt. Pleasant, 53-40, in a Division I boys basketball game Thursday night.
The Bulldogs trailed 13-2 at the end of the first quarter and 26-11 at the half.
"We got 10 shots within five feet of the basket in the first quarter," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "The ball movement was there and the shots were there."
Westerly did rally a bit in the third quarter reducing the deficit to two points and the game was close until the final three minutes when the Kilties pulled away.
"The first quarter was too much of a mountain to climb up," Gleason said.
Romello Hamelin finished with 13 points and Jesse Samo had 10 for the Bulldogs. Samo also contributed 10 rebounds and four steals.
Mt. Pleasant moved to 3-3, 2-2 Division I. Westerly, which has lost four of its last five. dropped to 5-4, 3-3. The Bulldogs next host Smithfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
