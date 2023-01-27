CRANSTON — Cranston East had good starts to each half and held off a shorthanded Westerly High for a 66-59 Division I boys basketball victory Friday night.
The Bulldogs (6-10, 4-9 Division I) made it a game despite missing two starters, Andrew Plumpton and Tyler Rafferty, due to illness. In addition, Jesse Samo, their leading scorer and rebounder, missed his fifth straight game with an ankle injury.
The Thunderbolts (6-9, 3-9) led 23-9 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs got on track and made it a one-point game at halftime, 30-29.
But in the third quarter, East's Davien Barry hit three 3-pointers in a span of a minute to spark the Thunderbolts to a 25-11 third quarter and a 55-40 lead. The Bulldogs closed to within five in the final period, coach Mike Gleason said, but that's as close as they would get.
"It was a tough road loss," Gleason said. "The early deficit and the 3s in the third quarter really killed us."
Romello Hamelin led Westerly with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Torey Augeri (three 3-pointers) had 11 points, and Lance Williams and Andrew Peatee scored eight apiece.
Naz Milien paced East with 25 points.
"Torey Augeri had a good game for us," Gleason said. "He took two big charges in the fourth quarter that helped us cut it to five in the fourth."
Westerly, which has lost five straight, next plays at Bishop Hendricken on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
