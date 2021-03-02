THOMPSON, Conn. — Tourtellotte limited Wheeler High to 15 points in the second half and beat the Lions, 76-43, Tuesday night in an ECC North boys basketball game.
Wheeler had not played in the previous two weeks due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lions only had seven players make the trip on Tuesday, and one of them was injured in the second quarter to leave the team with just six.
Wheeler has been unable to practice with at least 10 players the last two weeks.
The Lions only trailed 34-28 at the half, but Tourtellotte outscored Wheeler 25-8 in the third quarter to lead 59-36.
Kayleb Startz led Wheeler in scoring with 17 points. Kyle Kessler finished with 12 points, and Nick Larkin had 11 rebounds.
Brady Monahan was the top scorer for Tourtellotte (1-3, 1-3 ECC North) with 18 points.
Wheeler (0-2, 0-2) next travels to Woodstock on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
