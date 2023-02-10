CRANSTON — Jeremiah Graham scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half, Chris Niziolek hit two key late 3-pointers and the Chariho High boys basketball team held on to beat Cranston West, 55-51, in a Division II game Friday night.
The victory was the Chargers' fifth in their last six games, and coach Corey Downey said it ranked among their best this season due to the circumstances — two starters missed the game with injuries, and a third, Kyle McGovern, left the game midway through the second quarter.
Downey praised Owen Apice and Chris Kozlosky for filling the void.
"Apice gave us huge minutes, especially in the second half, and Chris did a great job, too, especially defensive rebounding," Downey said. "For those guys to step up like that, that's what team basketball is all about."
Chariho trailed 49-46 with about two minutes to go, Downey said. With about 50 seconds remaining, Niziolek tied the game with a 3-pointer and followed with another 3 to give the Chargers the lead. Graham later hit two free throws to secure the victory.
"He carried us in important moments, not only offensively but defensively getting some key defensive rebounds," Downey said of Graham, who had 10 boards to go with his 26 points, which included four 3-pointers.
Niziolek finished with 13 points (three 3-pointers) and five assists.
Cranston West (11-7, 10-7 Division II) had a seven-game winning streak snapped.
The Chargers (16-5, 13-4) have all but locked up the No. 4 seed in the Division II tournament and will host a playoff game, but they still have a chance at the No. 3 seed depending on Lincoln's results in its final two regular-season games.
"Our goal is No. 4, but we'd like to be top three," Downey said.
Chariho hosts Hope on Tuesday, its Senior Night, at 7 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
— Ken Sorensen
