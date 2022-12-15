WESTERLY — Jesse Samo hit a 3-pointer with about five seconds remaining in overtime lifting Westerly High past Classical, 51-50, in a Division I boys basketball game at Federico Gym Thursday night.
Samo, who finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and six steals, was injured earlier in overtime and had to leave the game. He returned in the final minute of the extra period to deliver the game-winner. He made five 3-pointers.
"It was a 24-footer at the top of the key. It was a big-time shot," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said.
Classical drove the ball down the floor after Samo's shot, but turned it over on the baseline to end the game.
Westerly opened a 17-point lead early in the third quarter after leading by 14 lead at the half, 31-17.
"We played really good defense in the first half and we were rebounding much better," Gleason said. "We played much better than we did against Woonsocket. We moved the ball really well and got good looks."
Classical began to cut into the lead and finally tied it at 47 on a driving basket by Jordan Duke with two seconds left in regulation.
Lance Williams had 11 points and Romello Hamelin contributed seven rebounds and five points. Andrew Plumpton also had five rebounds.
"It hasn't been pretty so far this year, but we knew we would have to grind out wins," Gleason said.
Classical dropped to 0-2, 0-2 Division I. Westerly (3-0, 2-0) next travels to North Kingstown on Monday at 7 p.m. The Skippers beat Classical by eight points earlier in the season.
— Keith Kimberlin
